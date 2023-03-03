International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.09%.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGIC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,313. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

