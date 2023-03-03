Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 342,846 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 10.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

