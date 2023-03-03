Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 342,846 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.
In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
