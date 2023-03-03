Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Sells $214,719.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.