Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.74. 25,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 58,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.
Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period.
About Inspire 100 ETF
The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.