Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.74. 25,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 58,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.