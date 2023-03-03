Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.18% of Insperity worth $45,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

NSP stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About Insperity



Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

