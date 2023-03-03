Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,100,832.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $99.01.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,817,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $22,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.