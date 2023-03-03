Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 37,316 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,982,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 285,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of -0.10. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 493,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

