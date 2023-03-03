Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $132,600.60 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $238.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.73 and its 200-day moving average is $229.46. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $244.38.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Hershey by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

