Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

