Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 301,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,644. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 37.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.