Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40.
Shutterstock Stock Performance
NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 301,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,644. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Shutterstock Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 37.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.