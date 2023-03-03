Insider Selling: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) EVP Sells 15,998 Shares of Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $55.19. 2,106,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

