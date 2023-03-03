Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 1,684 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NovoCure Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 423,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,225,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

