Insider Selling: NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) CAO Sells $210,009.02 in Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NOV Trading Up 1.8 %

NOV stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NOV by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NOV by 243.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NOV by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NOV during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

