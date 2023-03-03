Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $517,500.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amundi bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

