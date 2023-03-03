Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 3,657 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $213,459.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00.

DASH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 3,180,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

