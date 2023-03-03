Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 3,657 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $213,459.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00.
DoorDash Price Performance
DASH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 3,180,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
