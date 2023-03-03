Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells 5,996 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $38,914.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Atomera Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ATOM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,621. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atomera by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

