Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells 5,996 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $38,914.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ATOM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,621. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
