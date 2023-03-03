Insider Buying: Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) insider James Mactier acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$25,725.00 ($17,381.76).
Regis Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.
About Regis Resources
Further Reading
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.