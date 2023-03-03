Insider Buying: Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRLGet Rating) insider James Mactier acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$25,725.00 ($17,381.76).

Regis Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Further Reading

