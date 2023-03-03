Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Buys A$46,150.00 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,182.43).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($31,250.00).

On Thursday, December 1st, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$92,300.00 ($62,364.86).

QV Equities Stock Performance

QV Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

