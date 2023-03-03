Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Buys A$46,150.00 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,182.43).
Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($31,250.00).
- On Thursday, December 1st, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$92,300.00 ($62,364.86).
QV Equities Stock Performance
QV Equities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.
QV Equities Company Profile
QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.