Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Buys A$46,150.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVEGet Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,182.43).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($31,250.00).
  • On Thursday, December 1st, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$92,300.00 ($62,364.86).

QV Equities Stock Performance

QV Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

QV Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

