Insider Buying: Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Insider Acquires 21,159 Shares of Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Rating) insider Alexander Abrahams purchased 21,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$13,647.56 ($9,221.32).

Alexander Abrahams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microequities Asset Management Group alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Alexander Abrahams acquired 78,841 shares of Microequities Asset Management Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,615.92 ($34,199.95).

Microequities Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Microequities Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microequities Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

(Get Rating)

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.