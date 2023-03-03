Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($37.93) per share, with a total value of £157.15 ($189.63).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,112 ($37.55) per share, with a total value of £155.60 ($187.76).

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,354 ($40.47) per share, with a total value of £134.16 ($161.89).

On Wednesday, December 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,419 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £170.95 ($206.29).

LON BATS traded down GBX 13.81 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,141.19 ($37.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,851. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,893 ($34.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.98). The company has a market capitalization of £70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,298.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,910.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.06) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,838 ($46.31).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

