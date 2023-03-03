Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Purchases $84,500.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
APLE stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.
APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
