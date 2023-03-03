InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InPost Stock Performance

Shares of INPOY stock remained flat at $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. InPost has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on InPost from €11.60 ($12.34) to €12.02 ($12.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

