Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 91.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after buying an additional 1,619,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,183,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.