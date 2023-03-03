Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells $14,935.04 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) Director David B. Weiner sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $14,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 904,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.30% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

