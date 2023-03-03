Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INVA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 484,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $773.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Innoviva by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innoviva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

