Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INVA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.
Innoviva Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 484,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $773.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.71.
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
