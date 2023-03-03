Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $63,976.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,304,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,943,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 38,851 shares of company stock valued at $311,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

