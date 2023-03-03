Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading Down 11.2%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 22,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 63,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned 11.99% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

