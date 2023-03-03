Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45,318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $39,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,716,000 after buying an additional 122,362 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,321 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $206.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,769 shares of company stock worth $1,582,434 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.