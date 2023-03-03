Ilana Atlas Acquires 50,000 Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Rating) insider Ilana Atlas acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.94 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,750.00 ($99,155.41).
Scentre Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Scentre Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is 283.33%.
Scentre Group Company Profile
Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.
