Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 92,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 65,217 shares.The stock last traded at $46.94 and had previously closed at $44.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -29.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

