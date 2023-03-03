Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.37

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.37 and traded as low as C$35.16. Hydro One shares last traded at C$35.29, with a volume of 1,252,800 shares.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

