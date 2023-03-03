Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

