Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III Sells 1,545 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $217.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.20. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

