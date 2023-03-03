Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,341,800 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the January 31st total of 1,484,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Huatai Securities has a fifty-two week low of 1.12 and a fifty-two week high of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

