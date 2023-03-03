Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,341,800 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the January 31st total of 1,484,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Huatai Securities has a fifty-two week low of 1.12 and a fifty-two week high of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huatai Securities (HUATF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.