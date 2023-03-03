HSBC Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.