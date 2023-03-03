HSBC Downgrades Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Hold

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POAHY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($138.30) to €134.00 ($142.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

