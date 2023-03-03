HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

