HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 7,380 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00.

HP Trading Down 0.2 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

