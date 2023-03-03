Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

HSHZY stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

