Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
HSHZY stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
About Hoshizaki
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHZY)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.