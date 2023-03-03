Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Shares of Hongkong Land stock remained flat at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.41. The company has a market cap of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.