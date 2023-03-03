Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Shares of Hongkong Land stock remained flat at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.41. The company has a market cap of £164.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.