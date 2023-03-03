Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.11. 284,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

