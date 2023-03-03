HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Chairman Sells $654,114.51 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $460.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.