Home Depot (HD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $379.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $312.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $334.00 to $306.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $335.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $323.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $332.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $382.00 to $352.00.

2/22/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $346.00.

2/21/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $470.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $300.00.

2/13/2023 – Home Depot had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $293.02 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average of $305.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

