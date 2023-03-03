holoride One Day Volume Reaches $218,083.06 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $29.13 million and approximately $218,083.06 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04768205 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $218,430.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

