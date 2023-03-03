HitBTC Token (HIT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $647,767.38 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00423258 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.01 or 0.28609468 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

