HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 26,600 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,707,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,707,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

Shares of HRT opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HireRight by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HireRight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

