Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 1,950

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.53) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.38) to GBX 1,740 ($21.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.17) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,895 ($22.87).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,762.50 ($21.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,475.71. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,137 ($25.79).

Insider Activity

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,550.26). 29.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.