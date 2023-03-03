Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 216,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

