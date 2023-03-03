HI Price Reaches $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $45.49 million and $452,693.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00040468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00219965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01676575 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $375,397.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

