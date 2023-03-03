Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,939,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.94% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $298,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

